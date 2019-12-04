Nargis Fakhri Turned Down Playboy Magazine Offer Because She Had To Pose All N*ked!

During Brittni De La Mora's talk show, actress Nargis Fakhri revealed that she turned down the Playboy magazine offer because it asked her to pose all naked in front of the camera and going all nude for the camera was never her cup of tea!

Nargis said, "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls and they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. And of course I was like, 'Playboy is so huge and the money was so much'! I was like 'That's a lot of money!' But then I was like... no. I said no thanks, I'm good."

She further added, "With models, you are just this mannequin. So, there are times when they ask you to do topless shots or to be like super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that."

Nargis, who made her Bollywood début with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, also revealed the real reason behind joining the Hindi film industry and said that she was really happy to work in Bollywood because Indian films don't do sex scenes. And that made her very happy because she is definitely not into getting naked in front of the camera.

"An overtly sexual or passionate scene would be very difficult for me because even though it's acting and that's what you are supposed to do, I just had reservations about that. So, I was happy about that," concluded Nargis.

Nargis was last seen in Amavas, which released in February 8, 2019. She will next be seen in action thriller Torbaaz, which also casts Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.