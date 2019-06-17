English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    EMOTIONAL! When Nick Jonas' Father's Day Post Left Priyanka Chopra TEARY-EYED

    By
    |

    Yesterday on the occasion of Father's Day, many of our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages to wish their real-life heroes; some even shared lovely throwback pictures and walked down the memory lane.

    Nick Jonas too penned an emotional note for his father Kevin Jonas Sr and his late father-in-law Dr Ashok Chopra which left his wife Priyanka Chopra emotional.

    Nick Shared This Cute Picture On Father's Day

    Nick shared a picture of himself as a kid goofing around with his father and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much..."

    His Emotional Message For His Late Father-in-law

    He shared one more picture from Priyanka's album where she is seen sharing a cute moment with her family including her late father and continued his post, "... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you, for bringing such an incredible woman into this world."

    Priyanka couldn't resist herself from posting a teary-eyed emoticon and wrote, 'You're so sweet. I love you." Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra too wrote, "Nickster!! Imma die."

    Daddy's Lil Girl For Life

    Sharing the same picture on her Instagram page, Priyanka wrote, "Father's Day on moms birthday.. it's almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don't need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life."

    Priyanka Feels Blessed To Have Nick's Parents In Her Life

    She posted one more picture featuring her and her father-in-law and wrote, "Happy Father's Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth 💕 Love you loads."

    On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

    #HappyFathersDay: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar & Others Post Adorable Messages

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue