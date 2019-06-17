EMOTIONAL! When Nick Jonas' Father's Day Post Left Priyanka Chopra TEARY-EYED
Yesterday on the occasion of Father's Day, many of our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages to wish their real-life heroes; some even shared lovely throwback pictures and walked down the memory lane.
Nick Jonas too penned an emotional note for his father Kevin Jonas Sr and his late father-in-law Dr Ashok Chopra which left his wife Priyanka Chopra emotional.
Nick Shared This Cute Picture On Father's Day
Nick shared a picture of himself as a kid goofing around with his father and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much..."
His Emotional Message For His Late Father-in-law
He shared one more picture from Priyanka's album where she is seen sharing a cute moment with her family including her late father and continued his post, "... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you, for bringing such an incredible woman into this world."
Priyanka couldn't resist herself from posting a teary-eyed emoticon and wrote, 'You're so sweet. I love you." Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra too wrote, "Nickster!! Imma die."
Daddy's Lil Girl For Life
Sharing the same picture on her Instagram page, Priyanka wrote, "Father's Day on moms birthday.. it's almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don't need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life."
Priyanka Feels Blessed To Have Nick's Parents In Her Life
She posted one more picture featuring her and her father-in-law and wrote, "Happy Father's Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth 💕 Love you loads."
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
