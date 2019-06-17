EMOTIONAL! When Nick Jonas' Father's Day Post Left Priyanka Chopra TEARY-EYED

Nick Shared This Cute Picture On Father's Day

Nick shared a picture of himself as a kid goofing around with his father and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much..."

His Emotional Message For His Late Father-in-law

He shared one more picture from Priyanka's album where she is seen sharing a cute moment with her family including her late father and continued his post, "... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you, for bringing such an incredible woman into this world."

Priyanka couldn't resist herself from posting a teary-eyed emoticon and wrote, 'You're so sweet. I love you." Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra too wrote, "Nickster!! Imma die."

Daddy's Lil Girl For Life

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram page, Priyanka wrote, "Father's Day on moms birthday.. it's almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don't need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life."

Priyanka Feels Blessed To Have Nick's Parents In Her Life

She posted one more picture featuring her and her father-in-law and wrote, "Happy Father's Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth 💕 Love you loads."