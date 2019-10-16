When Prabhas Thought He Will Get A HEART ATTACK; Felt Like He Was Dead

Prabhas Says He Felt Like He Was Dead

Prabhas says that before the release of any of his films, he prefers to stay with his friends and on the day of the movie's release, he feels like he's dead.

"I only stay with my friends, on the day of the release I'm dead, I don't meet anyone else, I'm numb. Like with Baahubali, actually Baahubali is too big of a film for me, so before Baahubali was also the same for me, there is this one film rebel, where I thought no, this time I want to break it, I want to watch the film with the audience." (sic)

Prabhas: I Felt Numb

"I went for the morning show, I thought ill get a heart attack or something! I Don't know how to stop it I don't know what to do, I didn't even enter the theatre and before that only the heart attack happened.

From my home to the theatre is like 20 to 30 mins and I promised the director that we will watch this film and before that only I had a heart attack, I felt numb." (sic)

We Understand Prabhas's Dilemma

Considering Prabhas's huge mass appeal, we can totally understand why the actor gets cold feet before the release of any of his projects.

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the special screening of Baahubali at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He will be accompanied by his Baahubali co-stars and director SS Rajamouli.

Prabhas On The Work Front

After wooing fans with his action entertainer, Saaho, Prabhas will soon kick-start his next project, which will be of the romantic genre. The working title of the movie is 'Amour' and it also casts Pooja Hegde in the lead role.