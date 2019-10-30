    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      When Rajkummar Rao Would Stand Outside Mannat To Catch A Glimpse Of Shah Rukh Khan!

      Rajkummar Rao has always admitted that he is a huge fan of 'Bollywood's Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan. In his previous interviews, the 'Made In China' actor revealed that it was King Khan who inspired him to become an actor.

      Recently when Rajkummar joined Neha Dhupia for her chat show, 'No Filter Neha Season 4', he opened up about his struggling days and recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.

      SRK-Rajkummar's Delhi Connect

      SRK-Rajkummar's Delhi Connect

      The 'Stree' actor told Neha on the show, "I met him in Bombay only at Mehboob Studios and before that, I was growing up in Delhi, I could feel that connect you know because he is also from Delhi and he made it so big."

      Rajkummar Would Wait Outside Mannat For Hours

      Rajkummar Would Wait Outside Mannat For Hours

      He further revealed, "Actually, the first time when I came to Bombay, I would just stand outside Mannat, for hours, for like 6-7 hours, I would just stand there. Trying my luck that I might get to see him. I saw Gauri though so I felt so happy." (sic)

      The Actor Walks Down The Memory Lane

      The Actor Walks Down The Memory Lane

      Recalling his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar revealed, "I didn't get to see him. Then, I was also shooting at Mehboob for something. When I got to know that he is here, I called Shakun and said, listen I want to meet him, he said yeah sure, let me just tell him. But then almost after 15 minutes, I got a call from Shakun that go meet him, he is done. So I entered the van and I saw him, the first time like live, the real SRK, but he was so sweet."

      Rajkummar Became A Bigger Fan Of SRK After Meeting Him

      Rajkummar Became A Bigger Fan Of SRK After Meeting Him

      "He knew everything about me and he made me feel so special. I became a bigger fan after that meeting. He is so fantastic. He is so charming and after that, of course, now, we are pretty close. Like I know I can message him, I know I can call him and he calls me and I still get pretty excited and you know that fan inside me would never die. I still feel very very happy whenever he calls me," the actor further told Neha on the chat show.

