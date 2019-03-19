English
    WHAT? Salman Khan Was So Bad At Dancing That He Made Farah Khan CRY & She Angrily INSULTED Him

    Farah Khan is one of the most popular and talented choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She has choreographed some of the most iconic songs of Bollywood! But you will be surprised to know how Salman Khan gave Farah Khan a tough time, during his initial days in film industry and she has angrily told Salman that no one can teach him dancing! Read on to know the entire story..

    Farah: I Actually Ran Away

    According to DNA, Farah recently visited the sets of Shilpa Shetty's dance reality show, Super Dancer and revealed who all actors gave her the toughest time.

    She said, "During one of the first screen test of Salman Khan, I was supposed to teach Salman to dance, I actually ran away after 4 hours and cried that nobody can teach you to dance, you don't know at all."

    Later, Salman Left Her Shocked

    "I was shocked when I came to know the makers had selected him in the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya and when I saw the movie I was even more shocked to see how good he was in it."

    Farah On Jackie Shroff

    "Jackie Shroff was the toughest. During my initial days when I was doing this movie, my career was going to end before it started because I got a song where I had to teach dance to Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt."

    Jackie’s Response To Farah Has Us LOL’ing

    "Deh Bhidu, so you can lip-sync me or go to the steps, I can not do any hoga (Look, I can either lip-sync or do steps and can not do both together)."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 0:59 [IST]
