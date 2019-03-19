WHAT? Salman Khan Was So Bad At Dancing That He Made Farah Khan CRY & She Angrily INSULTED Him

Farah: I Actually Ran Away

According to DNA, Farah recently visited the sets of Shilpa Shetty's dance reality show, Super Dancer and revealed who all actors gave her the toughest time.

She said, "During one of the first screen test of Salman Khan, I was supposed to teach Salman to dance, I actually ran away after 4 hours and cried that nobody can teach you to dance, you don't know at all."

Later, Salman Left Her Shocked

"I was shocked when I came to know the makers had selected him in the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya and when I saw the movie I was even more shocked to see how good he was in it."

Farah On Jackie Shroff

"Jackie Shroff was the toughest. During my initial days when I was doing this movie, my career was going to end before it started because I got a song where I had to teach dance to Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt."

Jackie’s Response To Farah Has Us LOL’ing

"Deh Bhidu, so you can lip-sync me or go to the steps, I can not do any hoga (Look, I can either lip-sync or do steps and can not do both together)."