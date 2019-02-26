English
    When Sara Ali Khan Dressed Up As 'Poo' From K3G To Meet Kareena Kapoor Khan!

    By
    |

    Sara Ali Khan has always admitted that she's a huge fan of her stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan and was even quoted as saying in one of her interviews, "People tell me you've willed this to happen. You have been such a die hard Kareena fan that you have willed her into your life and this is what you get."

    Recently when Kareena appeared on Koffee With Karan's finale episode, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress revealed how Sara came to meet her for the trial of Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Ghum.

    Kareena Recalls Her First Meeting With Sara

    On Koffee With Karan, Bebo revealed, "At the trial of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sara came dressed in ‘You Are My Sonia' outfit with Amrita (Singh) wanting to meet me because she was a huge fan."

    Kareena On Her Equation With Saif's Kids Sara & Ibrahim

    The actress had earlier told a leading daily, "I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who's brought them up spectacularly.

    I'm meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I'm there for both at any point in their life."

    When Kareena Was All Praises For Sara

    In one of her recent interviews, Bebo mentioned, "Sara is a rare combination of beauty and brains and that has happened to the Indian film industry after a long time. She can hold a conversation with anyone and at the same time give a shot in which she's looking absolutely gorgeous.

    She has all it takes and I think she will be one of the brightest stars on the screen."

    Sara Had Even Attended Saif-Kareena's Wedding

    "My mom dressed me for my father's wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal," the 'Simmba' actress had revealed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
