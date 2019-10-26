When Shah Rukh Khan Searched Every Beach In Mumbai To Reunite With His Then-girlfriend Gauri!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is straight out of a fairy tale, and the couple never fails to drop some major relationship goals for us. Through all ups and downs, Gauri has been a strong pillar of support to the actor, and their marriage is a perfect example of a 'happily ever after'.

Recently, when King Khan appeared on David Letterman's talk show, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction', the superstar revealed some interesting anecdotes from his personal life. Walking down the memory lane, he recalled how he landed in Mumbai to look for Gauri Khan after she moved to the city.

The actor recalled that the only piece of information that he had about Gauri was that he knew that she loved swimming and an innocent SRK, at that time, thought that Mumbai has only one beach, So, he believed that it would be easy to find her. However, a man explained how Mumbai is a city full of beaches, but SRK was undeterred. Along with his group of friends, SRK hit all the beaches in the city and finally found Gauri.

Recalling the incident, the 'Zero' actor told David Letterman, "When I landed in Mumbai, I started looking for her on beaches. I had Rs. 400 in my pocket, and when I got to know that the city has beaches everywhere. I used to take my gang with me to every beach in the city. When my friends were all tired and I was just leaving, I heard a voice. It was Gauri."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. To celebrate the special day, he shared a picture with Gauri on social media and wrote, "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three decades and dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be."

On the work front, the latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh is all set to team up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for a film. Though an official announcement about the same is still awaited.

