English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Shraddha Kapoor Shocked Prabhas Owing To This Reason!

    By
    |

    Saaho co-stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are in awe of each other. While Shraddha is all praises for Prabhas owing to his gentle and humble nature, Prabhas showers praises on her for working so hard for the film and acing the 'never-spoken-before' language like a pro in a very first attempt.

    An Affair With A Politician: Prabhas Reveals The Most Hateful Rumour About Himself

    While speaking to DNA, Prabhas talked about Shraddha and revealed how she left him all shocked. He was quoted as saying, "The first day Shraddha spoke Telugu, I was shocked. She must have practised but still she was so good. She was excited about shooting the Telugu portion because it was new for her. The same thing happened to me while shooting Baahubali in Tamil because that was a first for me and it brings new energy."

    when-shraddha-kapoor-shocked-prabhas-owing-to-this-reason

    "While filming Saaho, I used to ask several times whether my flow and accent in Hindi is right because words can be corrected later in dubbing, but the flow has to be right. I had a Hindi tutor, Kamal sir from Mumbai on sets and even during the dubbing."

    When asked if it was difficult to shoot simultaneously in different languages, Prabhas admitted that it was indeed strenuous as he has never done it past 16-17 years. Prabhas also asserted that he is not a many take actor and he gets done in a couple of shots, so it was very stressful for him.

    Directed by Sujeeth, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas shraddha kapoor saaho
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 20:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue