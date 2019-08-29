Who Will Break Baahubali Record? Prabhas Gives An Instance Of Salman Khan: It Will Change Any Friday

Prabhas is one of the biggest pan-India celebrities, thanks to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Prabhas starrer Baahubali not only broke records at the box office, but also went on to become one of the most talked-about films in the history of Indian cinema, which itself is one great achievement. Currently, Prabhas has all eyes on Friday as his much-anticipated film, Saaho is hitting the theatres. The film also casts Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

While promoting Saaho, when Prabhas was asked by an entertainment portal, if he sees anyone breaking Baahubali's massive record, the actor said, "That record is going to change any Friday. The record is just a start, not the end. Some filmmaker from Gujarat or West Bengal can make a film which will beat everything we have. A Kannada film KGF came and did good business too."

The actor further added, "Now every director knows he or she can make a film and release it around the country. If the film is good, it'll work. There is such great cinema being made across (the states) and it's a good time for everyone."

Prabhas also asserted that he doesn't believe that it's necessary for only 'superstars' to do larger-than-life films to create a record at the box office. Prabhas gave an instance of Salman Khan and said the superstar, who's known for pulling off an action film, gave a terrific performance in an emotional film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the film had set the box office on fire!

"Salman Khan is an action hero who did Wanted and Dabangg but even a Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he doesn't fight, was a blockbuster. The story should be intriguing and that's it. The audience today will accept a good story," said Prabhas.

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and has been shot simultaneously in Hinid and Telugu. The film also casts Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey in the key roles.