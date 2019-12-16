Why Aamir Khan Won't Make Films For His Children Ira And Junaid Khan!

Even though netizens slam directors/producers for launching star kids, they also keep a tab on the debut of the children of superstars! From Suhana Khan to Ira Khan, the buzz around their much-expected Bollywood debut is perennial. So, when Aamir Khan was asked if he can spill any bean about his kids - Ira Khan or Junaid Khan's debuts, he said that he is one proud dad as both his kids are doing everyone on their own!

When asked if he has any idea, what have they inherited from their dad, Aamir told HT, "I have no idea what they've taken from me; that you've to ask them. But what I can say is that they're doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that's how it should be."

"Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, 'Dad, please guide me'. Junaid is acting in theatre and he's also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing," added Aamir.

Aamir also added that even though his kids never ask for help, he, as a parent, does get nervous for them. AK said, "It's a natural parental response hoping that your child has done well. But I guess that there's no escape from that nervousness."

In the same interview, Aamir also said that just because he's a superstar, he won't make films for his kids. The '3 Idiots' actor said that if he genuinely feels they suit a role or a film, he would cast them because he can't be dishonest to himself.

"For me, not just them, to cast anyone in a film, the main criterion is 'Are you appropriate for that film?' If you're not, it doesn't matter whether you're my relative or my child. I can't be dishonest to what I believe in creatively," said Aamir.

Aamir is surely setting a right example as an actor as well as a parent!