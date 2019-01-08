The Real Reason Why Akshaye Khanna Failed To Grab A Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

I Failed The 'Look Test' In Sanju Despite Numerous Attempts, Says Akshaye Khanna

"Rajkumar Hirani and I had a couple of meetings (for Sanju). In spite of innumerable ‘look tests', I was a misfit in that character. So I missed out on working with him in the biopic," said Akshaye Khanna to Deccan Chronicle.

I Feel Sad That I Missed A Golden Opportunity

"I feel sad at not being able to work in Sanju after being bestowed upon with a chance to be the part of the film. He (Rajkumar Hirani) is such an incredible and brilliant story teller," Akshaye adds.

Akshaye Khanna Had To Play The Role Of Sunil Dutt

Akshaye Khanna was approached to play the role of Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt, which was then bagged by Paresh Rawal.

Akshaye Khanna Feels Lucky To Have Worked With Big Stars Previously

"They (Sridevi, Kader Khan) were all great stars as well, and working with them was a great experience. I consider myself blessed for having got a chance to work with all of them," Akshaye Khanna summed it up.

Akshaye Khanna - On The Work Front

Akshaye Khanna is geared up for the release of his upcoming movie The Accidental Prime Minister. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 11, 2019 and the storyline revolves around the UPA Government under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure from 2004 to 2014.