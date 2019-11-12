    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Why Athiya Shetty Refused To Work With Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Turned Down Motichoor Chaknachoor Twice

      More often than not, Athiya Shetty makes more noise for her rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul than her movies. But with the release date of Motichoor Chaknachoor nearing, all focus is on Ms Shetty, who's pairing up with the much-talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this film. But did you know that she had rejected the offer not once but twice! Read on...

      Athiya Was Skeptical About Working With An Incredible Actor Like Nawazuddin

      Talking about why she was hesitant to take up the offer, she said, "I was really very nervous working with Nawaz. I said no twice because I was so nervous to be opposite with him and I honestly didn't know how I would be."

      Athiya Is Full Of Praise For Nawaz

      However, the tide soon changed once she was on board. The actress now even sings praises of him. "Nawaz is such an incredible actor. Thanks, I got a chance to work with him. I think I have evolved so much because with him I learned less is more. You don't have to be exaggerated in your performance to perform comedy. You just have to be true to your character and with yourself," she was quoted as saying.

      On Dating KL Rahul

      In an earlier interview, the actress had made it clear that she has no interest in talking about her personal life in the public sphere. The batsman too has been silent on the matter though an Instagram post of his, wishing Athiya on her 27th birthday, took social media by storm.

      About Motichoor Chaknachoor

      In case, you did not know, Motichoor Chaknachoor is a comedy-drama that follows a 36-year-old (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) trying to find a bride and the hilarious situations it throws up. The movie is set to release on November 15.

      Courtesy: Filmfare

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
