Why Cheat India Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

They did it again! Emraan Hashmi's latest film 'Why Cheat India' is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The illegal torrent website has leaked the entire movie online. Before this, they had leaked films like The Accidental Prime Minister, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Simmba, 2.0 as well. The authorities have failed to stop Tamilrockers as the website keeps changing its domain extension every time.

Coming back to Cheat India, the movie which is a 'hybrid of facts and fiction' has received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The film revolves around the corruption and malpractices in the education system in the country. Why Cheat India marks the Bollywood debut of Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Meanwhile, check out what the netizens have to say about this film. Is it a 'yay' or a 'nay' from their side? Let's find out.

Figment ‏ @FadingReading "#WhyCheatIndia was such a good movie! Sad that movies like that don't get attention they deserve. Such as Ridiculous movies get such as Namaste England." Naman ‏ @NamanSinghania_ "Watched #WhyCheatIndia but was not that good I expected, u deserve better scripts and better movies sir. Plz...@emraanhashmi." debmalya banerjee ‏ @dgp_dmb "Saw #WhyCheatIndia. All those who say it's not good have to undoubtedly change their taste. It's the ground reality of our education system and the cheating mafia. @emraanhashmi as usual has hit a sixer again with this one. Taut story and direction. #MustWatch." salil arunkumar sand ‏ @isalilsand "Years ago I saw this amazing episode of #CrimePetrol on @SonyTV and now I saw this #WhyCheatIndia. Both based on the same theme!! Wasted my time!! Gosh!!" AAVISHKAR ‏ @aavishhkar "#MovieReview : #WhyCheatIndia This is the Best Emraan Hashmi film in last 6 Years. It has its heart in the right place. Yes there are some issues with Writing part, but its definitely a good film for its target audience. Yes it does ENTERTAIN and gives a Good message."

ALSO READ: Why Cheat India Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Passes The Test With His Enjoyable Performance!