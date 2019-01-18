Why Cheat India Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Emraan Hashmi Starrer

Maharrsh Shah @maharshs

"Why Cheat India is a film that must be watched. It asks uncomfortable questions & depicts the stark reality of the farce education has become. @emraanhashmi owns yet another role, with a solid performance. Kudos & Congratulations @tanuj_garg - all the very best. #WhyCheatIndia."

Devansh Patel @PatelDevansh

"Saw #WhyCheatIndia. It questions the virtues of education & its system, what governs our motivation & determines our action. A brave, unapologetic entertainment or as the great Rocky Balboa said "It ain't bout how hard u hit. Its bout how hard u can get hit & keep moving forward."

RJ Divya Solgama @DIVYASOLGAMA

"Just saw #WhyCheatIndia - #EmraanHashmi is back with his 'Mast Andaaz' & highly charms you throughout the film. The subject is majorly relatable & has been presented in engaging manner.. 'A intriguing tour to the unseen world of Indian education."

Shaad Randhawa @Shaadrandhawa

"#WhyCheatIndia is a sattire on our educational system that is archaic and corrupt, that needs a change ! @emraanhashmi is an abundance of talent, that is seen here in a totally new Avatar! Congratulations @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar for another feather in your cap!"

Vishesh @vroy38

"Saw #WhyCheatIndia . Few months back I said #Tigers is @emraanhashmi best performance, but now I have to say #WhyCheatIndia is his best performance. Perfect truth of our education system is shown. Loved the movie! You rockstar @emraanhashmi."

Always Bollywood @AlwaysBollywood

"A terrific realistic movie on subject of Education systems of India.... A gripping story till the end... Honestly you get to see @emraanhashmi 's career best performance on this.. Totally blown away..."

Amul Vikas Mohan @amul_mohan

"#WhyCheatIndia drives home an important and relevant message home without it sounding preachy. Major props to the team for this! @emraanhashmi @atulkasbekar @tanuj_garg @shreya_dhan13 shine on friends."