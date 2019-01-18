Why Cheat India Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Emraan Hashmi Starrer
Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India has hit the theatres today on January 18, 2019 and the movie has been getting positive reviews from all corners. The audiences who hit the halls on the first day first show tweeted that the movie is entertaining, brave and unapologetic and revolves around a storyline they've never seen before. Why Cheat India highlights the corruption plaguing our education system and the movie is a fun ride nonetheless. Check out the live audience reaction on Why Cheat India below...
Maharrsh Shah @maharshs
"Why Cheat India is a film that must be watched. It asks uncomfortable questions & depicts the stark reality of the farce education has become. @emraanhashmi owns yet another role, with a solid performance. Kudos & Congratulations @tanuj_garg - all the very best. #WhyCheatIndia."
Devansh Patel @PatelDevansh
"Saw #WhyCheatIndia. It questions the virtues of education & its system, what governs our motivation & determines our action. A brave, unapologetic entertainment or as the great Rocky Balboa said "It ain't bout how hard u hit. Its bout how hard u can get hit & keep moving forward."
RJ Divya Solgama @DIVYASOLGAMA
"Just saw #WhyCheatIndia - #EmraanHashmi is back with his 'Mast Andaaz' & highly charms you throughout the film. The subject is majorly relatable & has been presented in engaging manner.. 'A intriguing tour to the unseen world of Indian education."
Shaad Randhawa @Shaadrandhawa
"#WhyCheatIndia is a sattire on our educational system that is archaic and corrupt, that needs a change ! @emraanhashmi is an abundance of talent, that is seen here in a totally new Avatar! Congratulations @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar for another feather in your cap!"
Vishesh @vroy38
"Saw #WhyCheatIndia . Few months back I said #Tigers is @emraanhashmi best performance, but now I have to say #WhyCheatIndia is his best performance. Perfect truth of our education system is shown. Loved the movie! You rockstar @emraanhashmi."
Always Bollywood @AlwaysBollywood
"A terrific realistic movie on subject of Education systems of India.... A gripping story till the end... Honestly you get to see @emraanhashmi 's career best performance on this.. Totally blown away..."
Amul Vikas Mohan @amul_mohan
"#WhyCheatIndia drives home an important and relevant message home without it sounding preachy. Major props to the team for this! @emraanhashmi @atulkasbekar @tanuj_garg @shreya_dhan13 shine on friends."
