    Why Did Kartik Aaryan SKIP PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony?

    By
    |

    Everyone's favourite Kartik Aaryan was seen missing from the swearing-in ceremony of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. When asked about his absence, the actor told Deccan Chronicle, "I would have loved to be there, but I was not there due to some family matters. But the event really went off well and I do hope that Modiji coming back will be good for the film industry."

    Rare Wedding Photos! Big B Puts Vermilion On Jaya Bachchan's Forehead

    Talking about his place in the industry, the actor said, "I feel like I am a part and have become an important part of the industry after my last two films, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, have been successful. The last 18 months have instilled a lot of confidence in me, and also validated the choice of films I have been making as an actor."

    why-did-kartik-aaryan-skip-pm-narendra-modi-swearing-in-ceremony

    On the work front, the actor was last seen in Luka Chhupi and it was a super-hit. He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's next project opposite Sara Ali Khan and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

    "It tells me that I am choosing my films correctly and I hope that my next two films, with Imtiaz Ali sir and Pati Patni Aur Woh does equally well," concluded Kartik.

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
