Why Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Always Under The Radar? Her Recent Outing Evokes Extreme Negativity!

Netizens Attack Aishwarya

Earlier today, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped outside with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya to seek the blessings of Maa Durga, the actress got trolled for holding Aaradhya's hand. It's been a long time since netizens have been attacking the actress for doing the same, and we wonder when it will stop!

Mean Comments Pour In For Aishwarya

While dissing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a netizen wrote, "I get how protective we moms can get but the way Aish clings to her daughter is overboard. She leads her to walk as if she didn't know how to. Over protective makes kids fear for nothing. She is beautiful as always tho."

While another user wrote, "Whats wrong with aradhya.? Her mom always holds her hand tightly alike she is still kid , comon ash!"

A Few Defended Aishwarya Rai

Unlike other times, a few netizens came out to support Aishwarya's protectiveness towards her daughter. While rooting for Aishwarya, a user wrote, "If couple walk hand in hand..we find it cute. But if mother is walking hand in hand with her daughter, we start saying that "why is she not making her daughter independent." "Is her daughter disabled". Come on guys. What's wrong if Aishwarya holds hand of her daughter in the public places."

Is Online Trolling Putting Too Much Pressure On Celebs?

There's no denying that social media is one fun place to be at. But as the saying goes, every coin has two sides. Over the past few years, the trend of online trolling has escalated to an extreme extent.

Many celebs have opened about the same and even Aishwarya had earlier gone on record saying that she doesn't pay much attention to faceless trollers!

(Social media posts are unedited.)