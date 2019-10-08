    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Why Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Always Under The Radar? Her Recent Outing Evokes Extreme Negativity!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      One need not be a fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to feel bad for her. If there's one actress who gets trolled for no reason, it's none other than the former beauty queen. Despite keeping herself away from all kinds of controversies and negativities, Aishwarya often finds herself in a predicament, whenever she steps out with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, Aishwarya received flak for her look at the Paris Fashion Week and now, the actress is yet again at the receiving end of criticism, owing to her latest outing.

      Netizens Attack Aishwarya

      Netizens Attack Aishwarya

      Earlier today, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped outside with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya to seek the blessings of Maa Durga, the actress got trolled for holding Aaradhya's hand. It's been a long time since netizens have been attacking the actress for doing the same, and we wonder when it will stop!

      Mean Comments Pour In For Aishwarya

      Mean Comments Pour In For Aishwarya

      While dissing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a netizen wrote, "I get how protective we moms can get but the way Aish clings to her daughter is overboard. She leads her to walk as if she didn't know how to. Over protective makes kids fear for nothing. She is beautiful as always tho."

      While another user wrote, "Whats wrong with aradhya.? Her mom always holds her hand tightly alike she is still kid , comon ash!"

      A Few Defended Aishwarya Rai

      A Few Defended Aishwarya Rai

      Unlike other times, a few netizens came out to support Aishwarya's protectiveness towards her daughter. While rooting for Aishwarya, a user wrote, "If couple walk hand in hand..we find it cute. But if mother is walking hand in hand with her daughter, we start saying that "why is she not making her daughter independent." "Is her daughter disabled". Come on guys. What's wrong if Aishwarya holds hand of her daughter in the public places."

      Is Online Trolling Putting Too Much Pressure On Celebs?

      Is Online Trolling Putting Too Much Pressure On Celebs?

      There's no denying that social media is one fun place to be at. But as the saying goes, every coin has two sides. Over the past few years, the trend of online trolling has escalated to an extreme extent.

      Many celebs have opened about the same and even Aishwarya had earlier gone on record saying that she doesn't pay much attention to faceless trollers!

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue