Why Is Salman Khan Called Bharat In His Upcoming Movie With Katrina Kaif?

The Teaser Of Bharat Will Ask An Important Question!

Also, as per reports, the teaser which will be released on January 26 would ask the audience, "Jaante ho mere ma-baba ne mera naam Bharat kyun rakha tha?" (Do you know why my mom-dad named me Bharat?) and then unfold the story thereafter.

Bharat Will See Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif In Multiple Era's!

"The teaser is very gritty and the film has Salman Khan's age span from 25 to 65, with Katrina also witnessing an age jump. The film which begins during partition, ends in 2010 and hence is a complete period drama across multiple eras," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

But Why Is Salman Khan Called Bharat?

Well, for that, we'll have to wait till January 26th to know why Salman Khan is called Bharat. It sure seems to be quite interesting and we can't wait for Republic day to come soon enough, folks!

Atul Agnihotri Teases Fans With A Teaser Snippet

Also, the co-producer of Bharat, Atul Agnihotri shared a snippet on his Twitter handle and its a glimpse of the upcoming teaser. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on Eid, 2019.