Why Jim Sarbh Is Not Signing Films Despite Sanju & Padmaavat's Massive Success?

Jim Sarbh was highly praised by critics as well audience for his amazing work in films like Neerja, Sanju and Padmaavat. When asked why his fans are not getting to see his much work on screen, he told media agency, "Films have always been my first love but because I kept getting cast in plays or because the school I went to didn't have film acting course. It just had theatre studies - I came from a theatrical tradition."

"I have spent the better part of my life reading some of the best plays in the world. I am spoilt. I imagine that each script I get should be as good as those plays and I am often sorely disappointed," added Jim Sarbh.

Jim Sarbh also asserted that he is longing to do good work in film industry. "I have had the opportunity of playing, in my opinion, some of the best characters ever written in a play, Romeo in 'Romeo and Juliet', Jerry in 'Zoo Story' and I can keep going. I have been lucky (in theatre).

"(But) how will I get those parts (here)? I am waiting for an opportunity to sink my teeth into roles that are complicated, interesting as any of these."

Jim was recently seen in Amazin Prime's web series - Made In Heaven!