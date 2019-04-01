Why Kangana Ranaut's Panga Taking Longer To Complete?

Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga, in which she plays the role of a national level Kabaddi player is taking longer to complete and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says,

"It's a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It's also a big challenge for me as it's different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it's also enjoyable," Ashwiny said in an interview.

The heartland story format has become a favourite template for filmmakers but the director said there is nothing right or wrong about applying the same formula.

"We do everything in excess," she said while addind, "There have been millions of love stories but every time you see a new love story written differently, it makes sense. So there's nothing wrong in doing small town rustic stories. What happens is when something starts working, people want to follow that.

"But the only thing we need to do is how differently we are telling these stories. The more differently we tell them, the better it is. Otherwise audience will start getting bored."

Not so long ago, the director had talked about working with Kangana and had said, "Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship and I have had the best time ever when I was shooting the first schedule of 'Panga'. And the love is just going to increase. It is not just with her, it is with Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta ma'am and Jassi Gill. It is a very different environment and we are having great time."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.