Why Katrina Kaif Doesn't Like To Party Hard On Her Birthday?

What Birthday Means To Katrina?

Katrina says birthday is not a big deal for her. "I think birthdays are always fun. It's not such a big deal, honestly, it's more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family."

Katrina Feels 'Content' This Year & Is Satisfied With Her Work

"It's been a wonderful year for me. I have really been having an exciting time at work. I've been creatively satisfied with my work and films, whether it's Zero or Bharat.

I am now looking forward to being part of movies that have exciting roles and other opportunities for me to explore new characters," said Katrina.

Is There Any Particular Kind Of Role That Katrina Would Like To Gift Herself?

Katrina says, it's very hard for her to choose any particular kind of role or movie. However, all she wants is that when she hears a story, it should connect with her.

"You know it and you can feel it, that you can do something with this. And when you find that this speaks to you, it gives you a really exciting opportunity to do something special with the role and with a character of that sort," said Katrina.

Katrina On Her Top Priority As An Actor

Speaking of same, Katrina says, "My priority right now, I think, is to continue doing roles that are exciting for me and venturing into areas that I have not explored before.

Parallelly, this year, I'm working on something in the beauty space, something I've been pursuing with my team in the last few years and super-excited about that as well."