English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Why Priyanka Chopra DITCHED Nick Jonas & Couldn’t Attend MTV VMAs; She Felt ‘Ugh’ Seeing His Face

    By
    |

    While speaking to Keltie Knight at Entertainment Tonight show, Priyanka Chopra reveals the real story behind the 'photoshopped VMAs PDA picture' that she had posted on Instagram after she couldn't attend MTV VMAs along with Nick Jonas.

    Priyanka Didn’t Want To Miss The Big Night

    Priyanka Didn’t Want To Miss The Big Night

    Priyanka says, "I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on (a) tour, we meet as the six of us."

    Priyanka Felt ‘Ugh’ Seeing Nick’s Sad Face

    Priyanka Felt ‘Ugh’ Seeing Nick’s Sad Face

    "So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell,"

    She added that she was watching the show at her home and when they won, she felt 'ugh' seeing Nick Jonas's face.

    Priyanka On Photoshopping Her Picture To Comfort Her Hubby

    Priyanka On Photoshopping Her Picture To Comfort Her Hubby

    "I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face. That's the reason why I love technology. Is it doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it," joked Priyanka.

    Priyanka On The Work Front

    Priyanka On The Work Front

    The actress will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. For the unversed, The Sky Is Pink is the only Asian film at the festival this year.

    The Sky Is Pink also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue