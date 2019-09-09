Why Priyanka Chopra DITCHED Nick Jonas & Couldn’t Attend MTV VMAs; She Felt ‘Ugh’ Seeing His Face

Priyanka Didn’t Want To Miss The Big Night

Priyanka says, "I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on (a) tour, we meet as the six of us."

Priyanka Felt ‘Ugh’ Seeing Nick’s Sad Face

"So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell,"

She added that she was watching the show at her home and when they won, she felt 'ugh' seeing Nick Jonas's face.

Priyanka On Photoshopping Her Picture To Comfort Her Hubby

"I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face. That's the reason why I love technology. Is it doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it," joked Priyanka.

Priyanka On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. For the unversed, The Sky Is Pink is the only Asian film at the festival this year.

The Sky Is Pink also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.