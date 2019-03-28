Revealed! Why Salman Khan Launches His Friends' Kids In Bollywood?

English
    After launching Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty and Aayush Sharma in Bollywood, Salman Khan is introducing Pranutan and Zaheer in his upcoming film Notebook. The superstar in a recent interview to a daily revealed the reason why he launches his friends' kids in the industry. He said, ''Aayush (Sharma) and Warina (Hussain) were launched by me last October in LoveYatri. Barely five months later, my production house is backing Pranutan and Zaheer. It's good to do so because new talent should come in. Both of them have trained hard."

    We Are Not Launching Everyone

    He further added, "I've got lots of friends, they have children, but we're not looking to launch all of them - only those who, we feel, will do well, have the personality, are hard-working and have a passion for a career in movies. So, Zaheer and Pranutan have worked hard to earn their breaks."

    I Asked Zaheer To Train Hard First

    Praising the lead star of Notebook, Salman said, "Zaheer is a dear friend's son, he has been with us since his childhood. When he showed a leaning towards movies, I asked him to train hard first.''

    Zaheer Has Attended Courses In Acting

    ''He has been doing so since Jai Ho (2014). He has attended courses in acting, diction, action and dancing; in short, all the things that an actor needs to be equipped in."

    We Would Send Him To Auditions

    He went on to add, "Every day, we would send him to auditions, never mind if nothing came out, but it was a part of his training. He's got the personality of a hero, so we call him Zahero.''

    ''He's a good swimmer, he plays squash and table tennis quite well, too, and is adept at roller-blade skating as well as cycling. He's respectful, well-mannered and has had a good upbringing."

    Coming back to Notebook, the movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is all set to hit the screens on March 29.

