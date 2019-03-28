Revealed! Why Salman Khan Launches His Friends' Kids In Bollywood?

We Are Not Launching Everyone

He further added, "I've got lots of friends, they have children, but we're not looking to launch all of them - only those who, we feel, will do well, have the personality, are hard-working and have a passion for a career in movies. So, Zaheer and Pranutan have worked hard to earn their breaks."

I Asked Zaheer To Train Hard First

Praising the lead star of Notebook, Salman said, "Zaheer is a dear friend's son, he has been with us since his childhood. When he showed a leaning towards movies, I asked him to train hard first.''

Zaheer Has Attended Courses In Acting

''He has been doing so since Jai Ho (2014). He has attended courses in acting, diction, action and dancing; in short, all the things that an actor needs to be equipped in."

We Would Send Him To Auditions

He went on to add, "Every day, we would send him to auditions, never mind if nothing came out, but it was a part of his training. He's got the personality of a hero, so we call him Zahero.''

''He's a good swimmer, he plays squash and table tennis quite well, too, and is adept at roller-blade skating as well as cycling. He's respectful, well-mannered and has had a good upbringing."

Coming back to Notebook, the movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is all set to hit the screens on March 29.