Why Salman Khan Never Buys A Villa & Stays In A Small Apartment Despite Being So Rich?

Salim Khan Talks About The Time When Salman Was In Jail

"In the accident case Salman was in Jail for 18 days. We used to feel pain while drinking water or Turing the AC on thinking how he would be in Jail. He has told that he sleeps in floor and there is a water bucket."

When Salman’s Parents Met Him In Jail

"When I went to Jodhpur to meet Salman, it was said to bring 343 and when 343 arrived it was no other than Salman. Seeing him in that condition I felt how name changes to numbers."

Salman Always Regrets Giving Paining To His Parents

At that time Salman's mother was also there to meet him. Seeing his condition, she cried a lot. Salman always regents the facts that he has given a lot of pain to his parents."

Here’s Why Salman Never Shifts To A Villa

"Salman might be the only star who stays in small flat. He has said a lot of time to buy a villa or a penthouse, but I came here after Zanjeer and since then I am living here, and Salman loves me so much that he also doesn't get settled anywhere else because of me."

Salman’s Professional Front

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Bharat. The film also casts Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbaz Zafar.