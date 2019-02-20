English
    Why Shahrukh Khan Told Alia Bhatt That It’s Good To Be Bad?

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt is one of those rare actresses of B-town, who proved her mettle within a very short span of time! Alia Bhatt, who debuted through Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, have done many film in last few years and her nuanced performances always had critics praising. In her exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt talks about taking risks and also revealed once Shahrukh Khan told her that sometimes it's good to be bad.

    Alia Isn’t Sceptical About Taking Risks

    "Taking risks is very important for yourself as a human being and as an actor because unless you go and try out, you wouldn't know what you are capable of. Having said that, to take risks for the sake of it also doesn't make sense."

    Alia On Understanding The Audience

    "You have to understand your audience. Like I don't want to be an actor who is delusional about a certain movie, of a certain business when it is probably limited to a certain audience.

    Having said that, when you sign a movie, you really don't keep in mind how it is going to do."

    Alia On Deciding The Script

    "For me, I connect to the story and characters and the other things hits you later. But, once in a while take risk and once in a while just have fun."

    When SRK Advised Alia

    Alia also revealed why Shahrukh Khan once advised her of taking risks and be bad sometimes. She was quoted as saying, "Shahrukh Khan told me once that it is good to be bad. It is good to be sometimes be like, 'I don't want to any great performance right now. I just want to do some stupid performance'."

    Currently, Alia is heaping praises for her spectacular act in Gully Boy. She will be next seen in Kalank and Brahmastra.

    shahrukh khan alia bhatt
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
