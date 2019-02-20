Why Shahrukh Khan Told Alia Bhatt That It’s Good To Be Bad?

Alia Isn’t Sceptical About Taking Risks

"Taking risks is very important for yourself as a human being and as an actor because unless you go and try out, you wouldn't know what you are capable of. Having said that, to take risks for the sake of it also doesn't make sense."

Alia On Understanding The Audience

"You have to understand your audience. Like I don't want to be an actor who is delusional about a certain movie, of a certain business when it is probably limited to a certain audience.

Having said that, when you sign a movie, you really don't keep in mind how it is going to do."

Alia On Deciding The Script

"For me, I connect to the story and characters and the other things hits you later. But, once in a while take risk and once in a while just have fun."

When SRK Advised Alia

Alia also revealed why Shahrukh Khan once advised her of taking risks and be bad sometimes. She was quoted as saying, "Shahrukh Khan told me once that it is good to be bad. It is good to be sometimes be like, 'I don't want to any great performance right now. I just want to do some stupid performance'."