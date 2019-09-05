Why Sunny Deol Skipped The Trailer Launch Of His Son Karan Deol's Debut Film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas?

Today, the trailer of Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol's début film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, got unveiled in the presence of Dharmendra and media. However, the director of the film and Karan's father, Sunny Deol was missing at the event owing to Gurdaspur tragedy. For the unversed, a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district has killed many lives on Wednesday.

Speaking of Sunny Deol's absence at the event, Dharmendra told reporters, "For Sunny, this is a big and very important day but he chose to go there to be with the families in Punjab and this is a sign of a good human being. He told me to take care of the launch event today. I said, I will."

"We are not politicians. We are good human beings, then actors and then anything else. He (Sunny) will do his best for the society. There are people around you, pulling you down, and no one appreciates you. I believe we should focus on our work. I am sure he (Sunny) will do it and show it," added the 83-year-old veteran actor.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which also launches newbie Sahher Bambba, is slated to hit the theatres on September 20. The trailer of the film has received mixed response from the netizens. Having said that it would be interesting to see how Karan's début film fares at the box office.