    Why Super 30 Makers 'Brownfaced' Hrithik Roshan? His Co-star Mrunal Reacts To All The Criticism!

    By
    |

    As soon as the trailer of Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited film, Super 30, dropped online, the film was highly praised by the netizens but it also got criticized for 'brownfacing' Hrithik Roshan, who plays a Patna-born math wiz Anand Kumar in the movie. While Hrithik hasn't reacted to the criticism over the 'colour' yet his co-star Mrunal Thakur addressed it in her recent interview.

    While speaking to Mid-day, Mrunal says, "I think it was required for the character. Whenever I saw Hrithik in his dark complexion, I would end up calling him Anand and not Hrithik. When people see the film, they will understand why it was necessary. In Love Sonia (2018), they [the makers] made me three to four shades darker, and it worked."

    why-super-30-makers-brownfaced-hrithik-roshan

    Speaking of her working experience with Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal says, "When we started filming for Super 30, people didn't know about Love Sonia. So, everybody was treating me as a newcomer. Thankfully, Hrithik appreciated me all the time. That encouraged me to perform better."

    Mrunal also went on to reveal that now she does not have to go for auditions; people call her directly now. "Now, I don't have to go for auditions. People call and tell me that they want to meet me for narrations. That never happened to me before."

    Produced under the banners of Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 is all set to hit the screens on July 12.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
