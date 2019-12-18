Will Ayushmann Khurrana Play A Negative Role In A Film? Dream Girl Actor Has This To Say

2019 has been a fruitful year for Ayushmann Khurrana. After delivering consecutive hits with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, the actor is currently on a high and is touted to be one of the most promising stars from Gen X.

Ayushmann is known for picking up unconventional characters and till now, they have all hit the right notes. Recently in an interview with Mid-Day, the Dream Girl actor expressed that he now wants to play a 'morally corrupt character'.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I will be happy to pick a gory film or play a negative character. I would love to play a morally corrupt person. That will be out of my realm. But the message, at the end of the day, should be positive. I don't want to endorse wrongdoings on screen."

Speaking about the way the year has turned out to be for him, Ayushmann said that Dream Girl was his safest film and that he now wants the audience to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for its message.

He was quoted as saying, "I needed that over-the-top performance to show my range as an actor. It was slapstick, and not the situational comedies that I usually [gravitate to]. The film helped me reach out to the single-screen audiences. Now, I need that audience to come to theatres for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. We have seen parallel films on the subject, but you need a mainstream film to normalise homosexuality."

In the same interview, Ayushmann also expressed his anguish at the recent violent incidents at Jamia Millia Islamia University over the controversial amendment in the Citizenship Act.

The actor said, "Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy."

