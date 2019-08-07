English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Emraan Hashmi To Star Opposite Jacqueline Fernandez & Swara Bhaskar In Remake Of Arth?

    By
    |

    Bollywood grapevine has been abuzz with rumors that Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhaskar will be acting in a remake of 1982 film Arth. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and it starred Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead. While it is safe to assume that Jacqueline and Swara will be playing the roles played by Smita and Shabana ji, we were wondering who would be cast in the male lead. Apparently, it is Emraan Hashmi!

    Emraan Hashmi To Star In Remake Of Arth

    According to a report in Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi has been approached to play the male lead in the remake of Arth, which will be helmed by south actress-filmmaker Revathi. A source told them, "Emraan has been approached to play one of the male leads, possibly Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role. The actor is pretty excited about the part, given that the original was tactfully and meticulously looked over by Bhatt himself. Emraan's closeness with the Bhatt family is well known and Emraan obviously seems to be an obvious choice for the role."

    While there is no official confirmation of this report, the news is enough to make us hopeful! Many old Bollywood films are being remade these days, such as Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1. It is always exciting to watch a fresh take on much loved yesteryear films. Do you agree?

    MOST READ: Sushma Swaraj's Sudden Demise: Adnan Sami Pens Heartfelt Note; Recalls Her As 'Motherly Figure'

    More EMRAAN HASHMI News

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 21:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue