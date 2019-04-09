RRR: Will Ram Charan & Jr NTR Come To Alia Bhatt's Rescue? Details Inside!

Alia Speaks About Being Roped In RRR

"Saying yes to the offer was a no-brainer. When I started my career as a leading lady there were three filmmakers I really wanted to work with. I got launched by one of them, Karan Johar, and now I'm working with the other two - Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajamouli."

What's The Toughest Part For Alia?

Alia says dubbing her own dialogues in Telugu will be the most challenging part for her. She says, "It is a challenge, yes, I can't deny that. Telugu is a tough language to learn. But it's a very expressive language."

She Further Added..

"I want to understand the nuances of the language, why certain words are pronounced the way they are, and what they convey. Only then will I be able to express my character's feelings."

But Alia Is Trying Her Level Best..

"Believe me, these days an achievement for me is when I can learn and say a whole line in Telugu," the Kalank actress concluded!

Considering Alia's struggle with Telugu, we wonder if her co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will come to her rescue? After all, what co-stars are for?