      Womaniya Song From Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar's Swag Is On Point!

      With the release date of Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' inching closer, the makers have now dropped a new song titled 'Womaniya' from the movie.

      The track is a sassy number where the 'daadis' Prakashi and Chandro Tomar (played by Taapsee and Bhumi) hit the dance floor and ooze swag. With vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Vishal Mishra, 'Womaniya' celebrates women power and has lyrics by Raj Shekhar.

      saand

      Taapsee took to her Twitter page to share the song and captioned her post as, "The song that gave me goosebumps the first time I heard it ! Out now!!!#Womaniya #SaandKiAankh." Check out her post here.

      Bhumi Pednekar too posted the song on her social media page and wrote, "Ab dekhegi yeh duniya...#Womaniya! #SongOutNow!"

      Speaking about her equation with her co-star Bhumi, Taapsee recently told The Times of India, "This movie is quite a tough project. When I got to know that Bhumi was going to be my co-star I was happy. We took a plunge together in to the project. With this we knew either we would drown or be victorious. Whatever it is I knew we would be together. We gelled up really well. We used to have heart-to-heart conversations with each other."

      Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' and Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's 'Made In China' on October 25, 2019.

