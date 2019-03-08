Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani & Other Celebs Wish Everyone A Happy Women's Day
It's the occasion of International Women's Day today on March 8, 2019 and several Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Hema Malini and others took to Twitter wishing all the ladies on this special day. While some thanked the special women in their lives, the others posted some meaningful messages about women. Check out the Women's Day wishes by Bollywood celebrities below...
The best woman I know ... really #happywomensday #mountainviewschool
Happy #womensday , thanks to my coach @rakeshyadav13 for making me stronger everyday, girls you’re not strong for a girl, you’re just strong, keep pushing yourself 💪🏽 #wallkick🌸
To the Strongest person i know Who not surprisingly is a woman Happy Women’s day Mummy 💪🏻❤️ Happy Women’s day to all you Strong Women out there #HappyWomensDay #JaiMaheshmati #Baahubali #RepostKartikAaryan 😁
Happy Women’s Day to all❤️Being a woman is a truly a super power ... so let’s just own that super power completely and wholly and celebrate ourselves and love ourselves today and every other day of our lives. Cheers to womanhood 🍸We ladies Rock!!! #internationalwomensday
#HappyWomensDay to me and to you ...and to us all 💐! #ItsTime to #EmbraceYourself 🤗 .... starting today if you’ve never done it before... #ItsTime to love yourself body,mind & soul.. just the way you are! Lets Not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgement that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough . #ItsTime to know that there’s no need to become the best version of yourself.You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too.Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !?? 🌟. This picture inspired me to write this post so thank you @glowinggoddessgetaway 🙏. If you agree with me and feel like you want to share something ,please use the #ItsTime and tag me 🙂. Here’s to #SelfLove today & everyday ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.....!!
Happy Woman’s Day!! And thank you to all the women who have helped me, supported me, inspired me and are still standing strong with me even today 💜💜💜
They say, "Your vibe attracts your tribe". ~ Over the years, I've realized how special it is to have someone you can lean on. When they have been with you through all those highs and lows, it gives you the freedom to be yourself. That's just the kind of bond I share with these amazing women. They're all successful... they're all courageous. Each one of them shines through their unique personalities. But it's their constant support and encouragement that gives me the confidence to do whatever I wish to do. I'm really proud of my #GirlGang and am extremely happy to be spending not just #WomensDay but also every day of my life with them. I love you all!😘😘😘 P.S.: I'm pretty sure that even 50 years from now, we'll be the group of women causing trouble around us😆😆😆
मेरी कविता - “इक लड़की ऐसी है जो बचपन में बड़ी हो गयी” #happywomensday #महिलादिवस
Breaking stereotypes...at #Run4Niine with these biking queens, Biker Rani in Lucknow today. #HappyWomensDay
To all the women in the world - understand & appreciate your own worth, only then will others appreciate you! Live life the way it is meant to be lived, with your head held high - you are blessed to be born a woman. Never underestimate yourself! #happywomensday #womensday #internationalwomensday
Celebrate, everyday. 🌷#happywomensday
