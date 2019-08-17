Karan Johar Has A Cast In Mind For ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Reboot

If one has to create a list of evergreen Bollywood movies, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' will be on the top of the list. Released in 1998, the movie still remains people's favourite and it is one of the most-loved Karan Johar movies.

Recently, Karan Johar attended a special screening of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Australia. When he was asked if there will be a reboot to the movie, he reportedly said that he would like to have Ranveer Singh in the shoes of Shahrukh Khan, for Rani Mukerji's role, Janhvi Kapoor and for Kajol's role, Alia Bhatt will be the right choice, if at all there would be a recreation.

During the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan said that Ranveer Singh has the mad intensity as Shahrukh Khan, thus he will be playing Rahul's role. "Alia Bhatt as Anjali, has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part," Karan was quoted as saying.

It was reported that he only had the scenes in his mind and that did not even have a script when he went to meet Shahrukh Khan.

He further added Shahrukh and Kajol had promised that they will do his first film. "So I remember going to him and narrating a scene. I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film, which was completely a lie."

He also said that his story was turned down by Tabu, Urmila and Aishwarya. "However, Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani's part after Aditya Chopra recommended me her name," he said.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of the 90s' most-loved college romance drama. After the movie completed two decades last year, Karan Johar celebrated it with a grand party.