 »   »   »  Yami Gautam: Actors Are Pushing The Barriers & The Audiences Are Accepting That Change

Not Many Actresses Get To Play The Role Of An Intelligence Officer, Says Yami Gautam

"There are not too many films where you see actresses playing intelligence officers. I had to understand the layers of the character and what goes in an officer's mind all the time because they are thinking constantly all the time. It's a very important job and at the same time it had to look effortless," she said to Deccan Chronicle.

Content Driven Films Is Doing Great & The Audiences Are Loving It!

"It's amazing and it's liberating for any cinema lover or any creative person. The actors are pushing the barriers and audience are accepting that change. Vicky Donor was one such film which had a path-breaking script."

It's A Challenge To Keep Up With The Audiences Demands!

"I am glad that this year we saw a lot of such content which was different and amazing. In this digital age, how you surprise your audience every time is a huge challenge for all of us. So it's a very good time," Yami Gautam summed it up.

Uri – Grand Release & Starcast

Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri is all set to hit the theatres on January 11, 2019. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles.