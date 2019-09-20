Yami Gautam To Devote Time For Organic Farming After ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ Wraps!

Yami Gautam is planning to roll up her sleeves and tend to her organic farm after the shoot of her upcoming movie Ginny Weds Sunny. Yami has a small scale organic farm in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, and is very passionate about all natural produce. The actress feels therapeutic when she works on her farm, and plans to expand the scale of it in the coming years. Read what she had to say about this.

IANS quoted Yami as saying, "I will head to the farm post the shoot of 'Ginny Weds Sunny'. The produce this year in our land which we bought last year was really good and the idea now is to see what else we can improvise, how can we have more eco-friendly equipment to be operated in the space. Being a pahadi I was subconsciously introduced pretty much in my childhood with the concept of organic farming or having fresh farm produce."

The actress took to organic farming after learning that Himachal Pradesh, her home state, has been contending with chemical-intensive farming, which is having serious effects on the farm produce and soil. The state is pushing toward being an organic farming state by 2022.

Yami continued, "For me, what's the most interesting about organic farming is that it's absolute poles apart, it's so different, it's such a contrast from the work that I do which is therapeutic, its a parallel life altogether which is something which I love to pursue.

Talking about how her day job is so different from her farming interests, she said, "This is such a huge contrast, you are close to nature, you are doing something which is good, which is healthy not just for yourself but whoever you are serving indirectly around, you feel good about yourself, you feel more engaged, closer to nature and also you are introduced to so many farming techniques."

"I can call myself an entrepreneur at a very, very small scale right now. But I do wish to expand it and the farm has a very traditional house also and I like to keep it like that," she concluded.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in the super successful movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike,opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is currently filming for 'Bala', a black comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

