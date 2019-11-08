Yeh Saali Aashiqui Song 'Hawaa Banke': Vardhan Puri-Shivaleeka Oberoi Relive The Magic Of First Love

After unveiling the gripping thriller, the makers of 'Yeh Saali Aaashiqui' have released the first song from the movie titled 'Hawaa Banke' featuring Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

With vocals by Armaan Malik, the track gives us a sneak-peek of the lead pair basking into the magic of first love. Watch the video here.

Revealing about the most important advice which he received from his late grandfather, Vardhan said at the film's trailer launch event, "My grandfather gave me this tip: He said many actors, who come from a theatre background to films tend to forget the theatre preparation. They also start behaving in a starry manner, start partying and acquire attitude -- like, they walk around with an entourage and stuff. My grandfather told me not to get into all this. He said, 'do these things only as part of the profession but do not let these things become a part of your core'. Let your core be that of a theatre actor. Always behave in the way that you are at your roots -- which is a theatre actor. If you do that, the chances of failure are less. That is what my grandfather told me and that is my Bible."

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) & Amrish Puri Films, directed by Cherag Ruparel, 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' starring Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles is all set to release on 22nd November 2019.