Yuvraj Singh Retires From Cricket; Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia & Others Say 'We'll Miss You'
India's ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket today. "I have decided to move," he said. Speaking about his journey, Yuvraj said in a press conference, "It was a great rollercoaster ride and beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go."
For those who ain't aware, Yuvraj began his cricketing career from the Punjab Under-16s at the age of 13 years in the 1995-96 season against Jammu and Kashmir. He had his international breakthrough when he was shortlisted for the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy. In a career spanning over 24 years, the cricketer played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is in total.
As soon as news of Yuvraj's retirement announcement, many Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter to express their love and admiration for the star cricketer. Here's what some of them had to say-
Varun Dhawan
"Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires."
Neha Dhupia
"I would always be asked this question..who are your favourite cricketers n One of the names in my reply would always b ur name @YUVSTRONG12 ...that's never going to change ..The life n times of @YUVSTRONG12 ...you will always b missed but never forgotten our friend our hero..."
Angad Bedi
"A tough decision to make.. not easy to hold back your tears. You have seen the highest highs and the lowest lows. Seen you from really close quarters you are and always be my most favorite.. cricketer and a friend. Have a blessed life. Waheguru#yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires."
Raveena Tandon
"Dear @YUVSTRONG12 .A heartbreaking brave decision.entertained us with ur brilliant innings always.Made India proud,true son of the soil,won for us,6 sixes,T-20 WC against England,is etched in our minds http://forever.Best wishes for your futureendeavours.#YuvrajSinghretires."
Anupam Kher
"Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don't retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage."
Hazel Keech
Yuvraj Singh's wife and actress Hazel Keech too tweeted, "And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you."
