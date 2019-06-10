Yuvraj Singh Retires From Cricket; Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia & Others Say 'We'll Miss You'

Varun Dhawan

"Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires."

Neha Dhupia

"I would always be asked this question..who are your favourite cricketers n One of the names in my reply would always b ur name @YUVSTRONG12 ...that's never going to change ..The life n times of @YUVSTRONG12 ...you will always b missed but never forgotten our friend our hero..."

Angad Bedi

"A tough decision to make.. not easy to hold back your tears. You have seen the highest highs and the lowest lows. Seen you from really close quarters you are and always be my most favorite.. cricketer and a friend. Have a blessed life. Waheguru#yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires."

Raveena Tandon

"Dear @YUVSTRONG12 .A heartbreaking brave decision.entertained us with ur brilliant innings always.Made India proud,true son of the soil,won for us,6 sixes,T-20 WC against England,is etched in our minds http://forever.Best wishes for your futureendeavours.#YuvrajSinghretires."

Anupam Kher

"Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don't retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage."

Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh's wife and actress Hazel Keech too tweeted, "And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you."