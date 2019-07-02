Zaira Wasim Quits Films: Raveena Tandon Deletes Controversial Tweet Following This Shocking Claim

Actress Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her performance in Dangal, recently announced her 'disassociation' from the the film industry and this left her fans in a state of shock. Explaining her decision, the young girl said that her profession was 'interfering' with her faith and affecting her relationship with god. Needless to say, her announcement ruffled a few feathers with some criticising her taking such a big step. Now, some shocking details about the reasons behind her decision have been revealed.

According to a Times Now report, Zaira might have been forced to quit films 'under pressure'. The report, which uses a tape as reference, claims that a cleric shamed her for crossing the 'limits of Islam' while lashing out at her family for supporting her career choice.

It has also been reported that Zaira's family members have been 'living in terror' in Kashmir ever since she entered the film world.

As soon as the news went viral actress Raveena Tandon said that she felt sad for Zaira and called her a 'role-model to many youngsters'.

"If this is true and the reason for her to quit,if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl. Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear? She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve," she added.

Raveena also deleted her controversial tweet about Zaira and wished her good luck for the future.

"I wish her luck and strengthAfter seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh." (sic) tweeted the actress.

In case you did not know, the Mohra lady was one of the first stars to attack Zaira for quitting films due to a 'regressive' reason.

"Doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves .I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from," Raveena had said..

Most buffs are of the opinion that Zaira had the potential to make it big in the industry, which makes her situation even more unfortunate.

Raveena Tandon BLASTS Zaira Wasim: 'Wish They'd Keep Their Regressive Views To Themselves'