    Zaira Wasim To Miss Special Screening Of The Sky Is Pink In Tiff?

    By
    |

    If the speculations are to be believed, actor Zaira Wasim might not be present during the premiere of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. She had recently announced her retirement from the Bollywood industry citing religious reasons.

    Zaira Wasim To Miss Special Screening Of The Sky Is Pink In Tiff?

    Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a picture with the main cast in which Zaira was missing. The team is in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival for the special screening of The Sky Is Pink. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen striking a pose with director Shonali Bose and co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

    "Tonight at Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto we introduce #theskyispink to the world at @tiff_net. What an exhilarating moment...I could not be more proud of this film. Are we going to see you tonight??!!," Piggy Chops captioned the beautiful click.

    Speculations started surfacing after the picture was posted. Some even claimed that Zaira was back to the Bollywood industry. However, it was later revealed that the picture was taken while the shooting was under process. People posted on social media their assumptions that Zaira might visit TIFF after the picture was released. "On my way to @tiff_net today. Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world," Priyanka had written in her previous post.

    The 18-year-old actor stated that she was not happy with her current career as it silently and unconsciously took her "out of imaan". Many criticised the actor's decision to quit, however, a few Bollywood celebrities supported the young actor and stated that it's her personal decision, praising Zaira for her stellar performance in two of her films.

    As far as The Sky Is Pink is concerned, Zaira plays the role of Aisha, a terminally ill child of a couple and the story's narration goes in her point of view.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
