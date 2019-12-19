Zareen Khan Is Trying Her Luck In Regional Cinema; She Hopes It Breaks Bollywood’s Perception Of Her

Zareen Khan is going through a rather difficult phase in her Hindi film career. But the actress has taken this up as a challenge and is working in regional films, which she believes will break perceptions about her that Bollywood carries.

According to Hindustan Times, Zareen said, "Doing a Punjabi film is different, a southern film is different. My Telugu film was my very first experience in the southern film industry. It's an amazing industry. It is very disciplined and they get so much work done in such a short span of time. It was really fun working there, and I hope I do more films there."

She made her Punjabi film debut in 2014 with Jatt James Bond. She recently starred in Telugu film Chanakya.

Zareen claims that Bollywood is not willing to look beyond its perception of her, and she therefore wants to do something "really out-of-the-box to show them that I am capable too of being a part of their films". Although she is upset about the lack of opportunities in the Hindi film industry, she does not want to sit at home.

Zareen admitted that Punjabi is a market she loves a lot. Many of her friends are Punjabis. She feels they are very big-hearted and happy-go-lucky people that work does not feel like work with them. She revealed that on the last day of shoot of a particular Punjabi film, they were all in tears because of the bond they had shared.

"People are recognising my talent in different cinema, so why not? Till the time my potential is recognised here [in Bollywood], I think I am very happy that the Punjabis and people from the south have recognised my talent and potential and are giving me that opportunity, and I'm really happy about it," she added.

