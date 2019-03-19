Zee Cine Awards 2019: Arbaaz Khan- Georgia Andriana Arrive Together, Malaika Arora Goes 'Red' Hot

The much-awaited Zee Cine Awards 2019 is currently taking place at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan are the hosts for tonight's award ceremony and we are sure that are going to leave the audience in splits with their brilliant comic-timing. This is the first time that the duo will be sharing the stage. Going the promos which were earlier telecasted, it looks like Ranveer Singh may also join them to host few segments.

Meanwhile, the B-town brigade have started arriving at the red carpet and we have got the first pictures for you. Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Georgia walked in hand-in-hand. Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal were the early ones to arrive.

Kartik Aaryan The 'Luka Chuppi' actor looks dapper in a suit and is all smiles for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Vicky Kaushal Kartik's co-host for the evening Vicky Kaushal too picked up a dapper suit for the evening and we are totally drooling over his handsome looks. Arbaaz Khan- Georgia Lovebirds Arbaaz Khan and Georgia too happily posed together for the shutterbug. Indeed, love is in the air for them! Malaika Arora Meanwhile, Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora walked in minus current flame Arjun Kapoor and set the red carpet ablaze in a red thigh-high slit gown. Chitrangda Singh The leggy lass made several hearts flutter with her gorgeous look at the red carpet. Kubra Sait The 'Sacred Games' actress looked radiant in a pale yellow outfit.

ALSO READ: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review: Missing Out On This Crazy, Engaging Ride Would Be A Crime!