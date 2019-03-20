Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor Makes Us Go WOW, Kiara Advani Dons A Fabulous Yellow Gown

The Ever Dazzling Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is getting well versed in making jaws drop in whichever event she attends. On Tuesday night, Janhvi attended the Zee Cine Awards 2019, looking like an absolute doll in glittering red strapless ball gown. She had done her hair up in a bun and posed for the cameras like a pro.

Kiara Makes Heads Turn

Kiara Advani made heads turn at the Zee Cine Awards 2019, donning a strapless mango colored gown with a thigh high slit.

Ayushmann Khurrana Looked Dapper

Ayushmann Khurrana made for a dapper dude at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. He looked savvy in a black suit with white detailing, and a bow tie.

Dia Stuns In Black

Dia Mirza stunned in a black dress with sheer and sequin detailing at the Zee Cine Awards.

Varun Dhawan Shares A Frame With Hema Malini

Varun Dhawan and Hema Malini posed for pictures on the red carpet of the awards. Varun wore a light blue and white suit and looked very handsome in it. Hema Malini looked elegant in a baby pink and white saree.

Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who were co-stars in the film Badhaai Ho, posed for pictures together on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards.

Shikha Talsania Looks Lovely In Mauve

Shikha Talsania looked lovely in a strapless mauve colored gown at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

Nora Fatehi's Angelic Avatar

Nora Fatehi looked angelic in a light blue shimmering gown with a thigh high slit, on the red carpet.