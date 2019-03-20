Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor Makes Us Go WOW, Kiara Advani Dons A Fabulous Yellow Gown
It is the night of one of the most awaited award functions every year. The Zee Cine Awards 2019 was happening in full glory on Tuesday night, and many Bollywood celebrities stunned us with their red carpet appearances. Among them, Janhvi Kapoor was one such celeb who stood out, looking like an absolute doll in her red gown. Kiara Advani too made heads turn, donning a fabulous yellow gown. Others who attended the event were Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Hema Malini, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania and more. Check out the red carpet pictures from the event!
The Ever Dazzling Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is getting well versed in making jaws drop in whichever event she attends. On Tuesday night, Janhvi attended the Zee Cine Awards 2019, looking like an absolute doll in glittering red strapless ball gown. She had done her hair up in a bun and posed for the cameras like a pro.
Kiara Makes Heads Turn
Kiara Advani made heads turn at the Zee Cine Awards 2019, donning a strapless mango colored gown with a thigh high slit.
Ayushmann Khurrana Looked Dapper
Ayushmann Khurrana made for a dapper dude at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. He looked savvy in a black suit with white detailing, and a bow tie.
Dia Stuns In Black
Dia Mirza stunned in a black dress with sheer and sequin detailing at the Zee Cine Awards.
Varun Dhawan Shares A Frame With Hema Malini
Varun Dhawan and Hema Malini posed for pictures on the red carpet of the awards. Varun wore a light blue and white suit and looked very handsome in it. Hema Malini looked elegant in a baby pink and white saree.
Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao
Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who were co-stars in the film Badhaai Ho, posed for pictures together on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards.
Shikha Talsania Looks Lovely In Mauve
Shikha Talsania looked lovely in a strapless mauve colored gown at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.
Nora Fatehi's Angelic Avatar
Nora Fatehi looked angelic in a light blue shimmering gown with a thigh high slit, on the red carpet.
