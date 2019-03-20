English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor Makes Us Go WOW, Kiara Advani Dons A Fabulous Yellow Gown

    By
    |

    It is the night of one of the most awaited award functions every year. The Zee Cine Awards 2019 was happening in full glory on Tuesday night, and many Bollywood celebrities stunned us with their red carpet appearances. Among them, Janhvi Kapoor was one such celeb who stood out, looking like an absolute doll in her red gown. Kiara Advani too made heads turn, donning a fabulous yellow gown. Others who attended the event were Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Hema Malini, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania and more. Check out the red carpet pictures from the event!

    The Ever Dazzling Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor is getting well versed in making jaws drop in whichever event she attends. On Tuesday night, Janhvi attended the Zee Cine Awards 2019, looking like an absolute doll in glittering red strapless ball gown. She had done her hair up in a bun and posed for the cameras like a pro.

    Kiara Makes Heads Turn

    Kiara Advani made heads turn at the Zee Cine Awards 2019, donning a strapless mango colored gown with a thigh high slit.

    Ayushmann Khurrana Looked Dapper

    Ayushmann Khurrana made for a dapper dude at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. He looked savvy in a black suit with white detailing, and a bow tie.

    Dia Stuns In Black

    Dia Mirza stunned in a black dress with sheer and sequin detailing at the Zee Cine Awards.

    Varun Dhawan Shares A Frame With Hema Malini

    Varun Dhawan and Hema Malini posed for pictures on the red carpet of the awards. Varun wore a light blue and white suit and looked very handsome in it. Hema Malini looked elegant in a baby pink and white saree.

    Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao

    Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who were co-stars in the film Badhaai Ho, posed for pictures together on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards.

    Shikha Talsania Looks Lovely In Mauve

    Shikha Talsania looked lovely in a strapless mauve colored gown at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

    Nora Fatehi's Angelic Avatar

    Nora Fatehi looked angelic in a light blue shimmering gown with a thigh high slit, on the red carpet.

    MOST READ: Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone Share A Frame At Zee Cine Awards 2019, Madhuri Dixit Looks Surreal

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 2:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue