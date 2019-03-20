Zee Cine Awards 2019 Winners List: Ranbir, Katrina, Ranveer, Deepika Win Awards
It was a night where all the stars descended and had a gala time. We are talking about the Zee Cine Awards 2019 which took place yesterday at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. B-town celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone made their presence felt and added more glitter to the evening.
While Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal hosted the show and entertained the audience with their funny antics, there were fabulous performances by Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and others. While we already give a glimpse of their red carpet pictures, it's time to reveal the names of those who took the trophy back home.
Best Director
Sanjay Leela Bhansali bagged the Best Director award for his magnum opus Padmaavat and received the trophy from none other than his leading lady Deepika Padukone.
Best Actor (Female)
Deepika Padukone took home the 'Best Actor (Female) trophy for her fabulous performance in Padmaavat.
Best Actor (Male)
No confusion here, it had to be Ranbir Kapoor for his impressive act as reel Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.
Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice
The actor bagged the award for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Sharing this picture, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "Best Actor in a Leading Role! 🌟 #zeecineawards 🏆 #ontopoftheworld 🙌🏽."
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
As Kamli in Sanju, Vicky Kaushal ruled over hearts with his entertaining performance and bagged the 'Best Supporting Actor (Male)' for the same.
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Katrina Kaif received the award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) from Boney Kapoor for her role of Babita in Zero.
Extraordinary Performer Of The Year
For his brilliant performances in films like Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana won the 'Extraordinary Performer of the year' award.
Best Debut (Male)
Ishaan Khatter bagged the best debut (male) award for Beyond The Clouds.
Best Debut (Female)
Janhvi Kapoor bagged the Best Debut (Female) award for Dhadak.
Best Actor In A Comic Role
Kartik Aaryan bagged the 'Best Actor In A Comic Role' for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Tabu for Andhadhun
Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema: Hema Malini
Extraordinary Icon for Social Change: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Best Playback Singer (Male): Yasser Desai for "Naino Ne Bandhi" (Gold)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro (Raazi)
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik for Stree
Best Choreography: Ghoomar for Padmaavat
Best Dialogues: Pankaj Tripathi for Stree
Best VFX: Zero
