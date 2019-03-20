Zee Cine Awards 2019 Winners List: Ranbir, Katrina, Ranveer, Deepika Win Awards

Best Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali bagged the Best Director award for his magnum opus Padmaavat and received the trophy from none other than his leading lady Deepika Padukone.

Best Actor (Female)

Deepika Padukone took home the 'Best Actor (Female) trophy for her fabulous performance in Padmaavat.

Best Actor (Male)

No confusion here, it had to be Ranbir Kapoor for his impressive act as reel Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice

The actor bagged the award for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Sharing this picture, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "Best Actor in a Leading Role! 🌟 #zeecineawards 🏆 #ontopoftheworld 🙌🏽."

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

As Kamli in Sanju, Vicky Kaushal ruled over hearts with his entertaining performance and bagged the 'Best Supporting Actor (Male)' for the same.

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Katrina Kaif received the award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) from Boney Kapoor for her role of Babita in Zero.

Extraordinary Performer Of The Year

For his brilliant performances in films like Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana won the 'Extraordinary Performer of the year' award.

Best Debut (Male)

Ishaan Khatter bagged the best debut (male) award for Beyond The Clouds.

Best Debut (Female)

Janhvi Kapoor bagged the Best Debut (Female) award for Dhadak.

Best Actor In A Comic Role

Kartik Aaryan bagged the 'Best Actor In A Comic Role' for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.