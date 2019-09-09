Zero Director Aanand L Rai To Helm Raanjhanaa’s Sequel, Starring Sara Ali Khan And Dhanush

Aanand L Rai's last movie, Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma was a big failure at the box office. The director is all set to begin his next project, and has reportedly cast Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush as the romantic leads in it. The film is said to be kind of a sequel to Aanand's earlier film, Raanjhanaa. Filming is expected to begin in December or January 2020. Read on!

A source told an online publication, Peeping Moon, "It's not exactly a sequel that takes the story forward like Aanand's own Tanu Weds Manu franchise but the theme of his new film is very similar to Raanjhanaa. Even with a different story and new characters, it has all the elements that Raanjhanaa had and hence they are planning to name it as Raanjhanaa 2. Just like the Sonam Kapoor starrer, this film will also be set in North India and will have an intriguing plot filled with humour and earthiness."

Raanjhanaa marked the entry of Dhanush into Bollywood. It was a huge success when it hit theatres in 2013. Although Hrithik was rumoured to have been cast in the sequel, the source confirmed that it isn't true.

Reportedly, Aanand L Rai will be producing the film along with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, and the official announcement will be made in a few weeks.

